A Royal Australian Air Force Globemaster.
Giant Air Force jet set for flypast

Greg Osborn
16th May 2019 2:23 PM
CROWDS at the annual Ipswich Show will be thrilled to see a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster conduct a flypast tomorrow.

Flying from RAAF Base Amberley, the aircraft will conduct its flypast at 4.50pm, approaching the showgrounds from the South and flying overhead at an altitude of just 90 metres.

The Globemasters operated by No. 36 Squadron at Amberley are a familiar sight in the sky over Ipswich, and are used by Defence for strategic airlift of cargo and personnel to support Defence operations around the globe.

More recently, they have been involved with flying supplies and fuel to Queensland communities affected by floodwaters, delivered relief to natural disasters in Indonesia and Laos, and supported the 2018 APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea.

> > > YOUR GUIDE: Everything you need to know about the 2019 Ipswich Show

The Globemasters also routinely support the Australian Antarctic Division with airland and airdrop missions to deliver supplies and equipment to the icy continent.

** Please note that this flypast is subject to variables including weather, air traffic control, and operational availability; and may be subject to cancellation at short notice.

