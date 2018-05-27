Giaan’s baby lay ‘limp like a rag doll’

Giaan Rooney and 11-month-old daughter Lexi are all smiles after the terrifying ordeal. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Giaan Rooney and 11-month-old daughter Lexi are all smiles after the terrifying ordeal. Picture: Nigel Hallett

GIAAN Rooney has described the "horrifying" moment she thought she had lost her little girl as she lay "limp like a rag doll" in her husband's arms.

Speaking for the first time since her 11-month-old daughter Lexi suffered a seizure, stopped breathing and turned blue on Tuesday, the former Olympic swimmer and TV personality said she and husband Sam Levett thought their daughter was dying as he began performing CPR.

"Lexi was lying on her front in Sam's arms, limp like a rag doll, unconscious and turning blue - and at that point, I looked at her and thought 'she's dead'," she told The Sunday Mail.

"Then Sam said 'How far away is the ambulance? She's dying'. Having him say that and confirm what I was feeling made it real."

Only seven minutes passed between the moment the couple dialled triple-0 and when the ambulance arrived but Rooney described the wait as "chaotic" as they feared the worst.

"We were both screaming 'She's going blue, she's not breathing'," she said. "She was frothing at the mouth, it was horrific. He put her on her back and gave her two quick breaths and a thump on the chest. He was about to start chest compressions when she made gurgling and whimpering sounds."

Rooney, 35, and Levett, 34, had just returned home to the Gold Coast from a family trip to Bali with Lexi and their son Zander, 4, before what doctors described as a "perfect storm" caused their daughter to suffer a common type of seizure known as a febrile convulsion.

Giaan Rooney with husband Sam Levett and children Zander, 4, and Lexi, 11 months. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Rooney revealed the terrifying incident began while she was trying to settle her daughter after she had vomited in her bed and was restless.

"Her eyes rolled back in her head and she went rigid in my arms," she said. "I said 'She's passed out, what the hell is going on?' and I stood up straight away and, as I passed her to him, she started having a full seizure.

"Her arms and legs were going and he just started talking to her going 'Lexi, come on bubba'."

With Lexi now back to her "cheeky little self", Rooney and Levett are trying not to dwell on the scare and return to life as normal while feeling extraordinarily grateful.

"Every night this week, the slightest noise that has come out of her room, we have flown in there," she said.

She described Levett as her "absolute hero" for his actions, with the pair completing a CPR course ahead of Zander's birth.

Rooney said the "silver lining" of their experience was the hope it would educate others and encourage them to sign up for certified first-aid courses.

"I just don't think there is any reason not to go and do it," she said.