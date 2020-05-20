GI stunner: Legend’s shock rugby league comeback

NRL legend Greg Inglis will make a shock return to rugby league after signing a one-year contract with English Super League club Warrington.

Inglis, 33, was formally announced as a Wolves player after News Corp Australia broke the news at 9.15pm on Tuesday night.

"I can't wait to get over there and play for a club that has so much rich heritage," Inglis said in a statement.

"I've seen the success the team have had in the Challenge Cup and I want to help the team to deliver more glory.

"I've played over in England many times in representative footy and love how passionate and vocal the supporters are.

"To get the opportunity to live in the UK, to play for such a powerhouse club that I believe is on the rise is something I'm looking forward to and hopefully I can add value to the team."

Inglis will join fellow former NRL stars Israel Folau and Sonny Bill Williams in the competition, and UK officials believe his presence will give Super League a global injection of interest and exposure.

Inglis is South Sydney's pathways manager but his employment contract allows him to leave without giving notice.

Inglis, who News Corp Australia has been told is with family and friends on the NSW north coast, retired from the NRL in April last year after losing his hunger for the game. He was medically fit to continue.

The signing is a wonderful coup for Warrington and former St George Illawarra coach Steve Price.

"Greg is a world-class athlete and has received the highest honours within our game," Price said.

"Having had 12 months out of the sport he has had time to refresh both mentally and physically, and he is focused on having a positive influence on Warrington Wolves.

"I'm looking forward to working with him on a professional and personal level, and I'm excited to welcome him into our group."

Friends say Inglis has missed rugby league and been considering some form of a return for several months. Playing in England will allow Inglis to avoid the heavy media scrutiny he played under in the NRL.

Inglis recently made Brent Richardson, the son of former South Sydney head of football Shane, his new manager. Shane Richardson has considerable influence in the UK.

Richardson said Inglis had originally planned to play for his childhood club on the NSW north coast.

"Greg came to me a little while ago and said he was feeling good and wanted to go around with Macksville for a season," Richardson told rugbyleaguehub.com.

"I said 'Macksville? I think you could do something a bit more high profile'.

"I have a good relationship with Simon Moran and Karl Fitzpatrick at Warrington so I made a few calls and it went from there."

Warrington are fourth on the Super League table, having won four of seven games this season before the competition was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. No date has been set for its return.

Inglis will add power and experience when he arrives at Halliwell Jones Stadium, where he will play alongside former NRL stars Blake Austin and Gareth Widdop.

Inglis is also close friends with former Rabbitoh Jason Clark, who moved to Warrington last year.

