Ghouls and ghosts to take over Springfield

ZOMBIES will prowl and pumpkins will gleam as ghouls and ghosts take over Springfield later this month.

Orion Springfield Central's annual Zombie walk will once again see kids of all ages dressed up and scary walking the centre for treats of the sweet kind at over 50 participating retail outlets on October 28.

The much anticipated community event will once again raise funds for youth mental health foundation Headspace and Orion Springfield Central centre manager Melissa Crittenden said the centre was happy to continue offering local kids the chance to celebrate the Halloween spirit.

"Keeping it safe for the kids, we'll have lollies such as 'Zombie Chews' and 'Body Parts' for all the kids to collect from Zombie Friendly retailers as they walk through the centre,” she said.

"To keep the event suitable for all ages and ability, bookings will for the first time be spread across a four hour period to allow families to select a time that suits them across the whole afternoon.

"Continuing our partnership with Headspace as our charity is just the perfect fit, especially with youth mental health such an important cause.”

Throughout the afternoon Zombie Walkers will be entertained with a variety of spooktacular entertainment and stores and customers alike will be rewarded with prizes for best dressed.

Orion Springfield Central's annual Zombie Walk has to date raised over $10,000 for Headspace.

Tickets will be available from this weekend for a $5 donation to Headspace Ipswich.

For more information visit the Orion Springfield Central Facebook event page.