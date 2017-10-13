30°
News

Ghouls and ghosts to take over Springfield

Orion Springfield Central's hugely popular annual Zombie Walk is on October 28.
Orion Springfield Central's hugely popular annual Zombie Walk is on October 28. Henry Milleo
Myjanne Jensen
by

ZOMBIES will prowl and pumpkins will gleam as ghouls and ghosts take over Springfield later this month.

Orion Springfield Central's annual Zombie walk will once again see kids of all ages dressed up and scary walking the centre for treats of the sweet kind at over 50 participating retail outlets on October 28.

The much anticipated community event will once again raise funds for youth mental health foundation Headspace and Orion Springfield Central centre manager Melissa Crittenden said the centre was happy to continue offering local kids the chance to celebrate the Halloween spirit.

"Keeping it safe for the kids, we'll have lollies such as 'Zombie Chews' and 'Body Parts' for all the kids to collect from Zombie Friendly retailers as they walk through the centre,” she said.

"To keep the event suitable for all ages and ability, bookings will for the first time be spread across a four hour period to allow families to select a time that suits them across the whole afternoon.

"Continuing our partnership with Headspace as our charity is just the perfect fit, especially with youth mental health such an important cause.”

Throughout the afternoon Zombie Walkers will be entertained with a variety of spooktacular entertainment and stores and customers alike will be rewarded with prizes for best dressed.

Orion Springfield Central's annual Zombie Walk has to date raised over $10,000 for Headspace.

Tickets will be available from this weekend for a $5 donation to Headspace Ipswich.

For more information visit the Orion Springfield Central Facebook event page.

Topics:  halloween headspace ipswich orion springfield central youth mental health zombie walk

PHOTOS: When the Mayor gets on a bucking bull

PHOTOS: When the Mayor gets on a bucking bull

'I don't mind getting up to a bit of risky activity every now and then'

Recipe for disaster on Ipwich roads this morning

A Hyundai SUV after being involved in a road traffic crash on the corners of Victoria Street and Tennyson Street in Mackay.

New research shows when car crashes are most likely to happen

Two people injured in seperate crashes overnight

EMERGENCY SERVICES: Generic Police file photo.

Car crashes on the Warrego Hwy and at Plainland

COMMENT: QT says goodbye to Joel Gould

Joel Gould

He was truly at home among the punters

Local Partners