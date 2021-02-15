Ghoulish tour to showcase CBD’s ghostly encounters

A NEW experience showcasing the haunting history of Ipswich Central will soon be on offer to tourists and locals alike.

Managing director of Ipswich Cemetery Ghost Tours and Historic Australia Jack Sim this week revealed the latest offering would feature plenty of familiar faces.

“I went doorknocking through the CBD and houses up on Denmark Hill, I haven’t quite finished doing that yet, but each person was pretty keen to invite me in and share their stories,” he said.

“In fact, I’ve got a problem at the moment, picking which stories to follow through with because everybody shared so much.”

The newest walking tour was created in response to the success of the current evening tours held at Ipswich General Cemetery over Friday and Saturday evening.

The ghosts of Ipswich CBD will be revealed in a new walking tour experience.

It also comes following backing from Ipswich City Council’s Exceptional Experiences grant in a bid to promote the area as a tourist destination.

“Ipswich has so much to offer in my opinion, it obviously has the most amazing history and heritage,” he said.

“As soon as the grant was approved in December, I started [researching] from then.

“The city seems to have a bloody fair share of ghosts, a lot of the houses in the CBD area seem to have a ghost story.”

A tale set to be featured on the tour explores the haunting cries of a baby who was reportedly dumped in a well by its mother, the maid of a Denmark Hill home during the early 1900s.

Another includes the ghost of a fireman who is believed to occupy the upper-level of a CBD building after he perished inside while battling a blaze.

The Piper Memorial at Ipswich General Cemetery is a popular stop on the tour.

“Now the hard work begins as I’ve got to do the historic research to try and verify the stories I’ve been told, finding out the truth about what happened” he said.

“We’re also going to open another tour at another historic cemetery, people seemed to be really excited at the prospect too.

“We’re going to be talking about the ‘Headless Angel’ at Goonda Cemetery which became the target of constant vandal attacks.”

As result the expansion has since created vacancies for two tour guides to join the ranks.

“The most important thing is you’ve got to learn a script, stick to it, be a great storyteller and be available to work Friday and Saturday nights,” Mr Sim said.

Mr Sim is also producing a three-part series to promote the popular tours – including the restoration of the Piper Memorial at the old cemetery.

“The idea is that people can watch the video and feel inspired to jump out on a tour and learn about some of the sites that have historic ghosts or creepy tales or mysteries,” he said.

