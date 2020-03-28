GHOST TOWN: Polling Booths with no queues

Polling Booths were a ghost town today, with only a handful of people making their way to the polls today to cast their vote.

Karen Tuohey was one of the few people who showed up to the polls today.

"I was looking for someone who was passionate in Ipswich as a whole, so I voted for David Martin," she said.

Justine Simpson was prepared to vote bringing along her own pencil.

"I was a bit worried, which is why I bought my own pencil so I'll be fine," she said.

"I'm not too fussed on who I vote for, I came cause you have to vote and I didn't want the fine."

Hollie Dance was more than happy to vote today and put her trust in someone she said has the best interest of the community at heart.

"I voted for Pat Walsh because I think our environment is important and we don't do enough to take care of it," she said

"And I think truly believe Pat Walsh is the best person for the job."

