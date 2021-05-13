Ghost mushroom hunters spooked by ticket prices

Visitors to this ghost mushroom hot spot say the entry fees were the biggest surprise, as the reality fails to live up to the hype. See the comparison.

Newly introduced Ghost Mushroom Lane entrance fees have left visitors disappointed and wondering where the money is being spent.

For the first time a $20 permit is required for each car entering the South East pine forest which is a breeding ground for Omphalotus nidiformis - a native bioluminescent fungus that lights up the night.

When Janet McKinnon and her partner ventured to Glencoe, 16km west of Mount Gambier for their weekly date night they were left feeling ripped off.

An image of Omphalotus nidiformis at Ghost Mushroom Lane. Picture: Alex Window

Ms McKinnon was disappointed by the "absolutely appalling" signage, a lack of directions of how to best view the mushrooms and said the vibrant green photos were "false advertising".

Instead she said the white mushrooms only omitted a faint glow when all torches were turned off and eyes were given minutes to adjust, which she says was almost impossible with the number of visitors.

"We're not broke, we're not tight arses, we spent money on our dates and we thought it'll probably be worth it," Ms McKinnon said.

"What you see in the photos is not what you see to the naked eye.

"Not unless something magical happens that night and Harry Potter comes down and waves his magic wand."

ForestrySA which runs the visitor experience recommends checking the conditions before visiting with the mushrooms more vibrant on darker nights and the glow diminished by a full moon.

Janet McKinnon was disappointed by the lack of green glow when she visited Ghost Mushroom Lane. Picture: Janet McKinnon

Having double checked it was a dark night before heading out, Ms McKinnon said she did not believe the experience provided value for money and for asking price should have included a tour.

"If it's covering insurances and stuff, it's okay but $20 I just don't see the value in it, not when it's been free every other year," she said.

"I get that they're mushrooms, they grow wild, you never know where they're going to pop up but I still don't see why if they're charging people that much money they bigger flags and somebody giving you direction on what to do.

"I'd be hesitant to pay again but I'd be happy to go again and see if we just went on a bad night."

ForestrySA chief executive Julian Speed explained the access pass had been implemented to cover costs including the extra COVID-safe regulations.

Mr Speed said it "most definitely" represented good value with walking trails regularly re-routed as the colonies die off and re-emerge throughout May and June.

"Access Pass registration allows ForestrySA to keep accurate visitor records in compliance with COVID regulations," he said.

"The process of setting up and providing a safe, accessible, high-quality, visitor-ready site for the duration of the eight week season is a labour intensive one for our team of operations, ranger, office and communications staff.

"Our team spends hundreds of hours on tasks such as roadworks, track clearing, mushroom spotting, walking trail marking, information sign production and installation."

Mr Speed said the experience continued to be a draw card for the Limestone Coast during the tourism off-season.

"More than 320 access passes have been sold since the lane reopened on 1 May, covering almost 1300 visitors," he said.

"Bookings are continuing to ramp up online, following the passing of the recent supermoon and onset of cold, wintry conditions, which have seen countless new ghost mushroom colonies pop up for our viewing pleasure."

Guided tours are also set to begin this weekend with information on how to best plan a trip around the moon available at www.forestrysa.com.au/ghostmushrooms

Originally published as Ghost mushroom hunters spooked by ticket prices