‘Ghost busters’ in town out to catch paranormal activity

GHOST BUSTERS: Daniel Rickard and Pete Cazzolato check out Old Nambour Cemetary for paranormal activity. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

THE Coast's newest paranormal investigators have taken to the streets to expose the region's spookiest areas for their new YouTube series.

Pete Cazzolato and Daniel Rickard from Kick Back Ricazz took a spooky turn with their online presence in May when they started their new video series Night Watchers.

Best mates of 20 years, they have always had an interest in the paranormal and exploring the idea that there is something after death.

GHOST BUSTERS: Daniel Rickard is looking for paranormal activity. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

"It's a pure adrenaline rush exploring what's on the other side and learning about the history of a place through its feelings, smells and spirits," Pete said.

Their "ghost buster" hunt seeks to expose haunted areas using an electronic voice phenomenon device, white noise generator, static cam, torches and camera to capture movements.

They have visited places like Milford Lodge, Murdering Creek Rd, The Majestic Theatre, Peachester Cemetery and Hangman's House, which they said were some of the creepiest yet.

"I didn't realise how haunted the Sunshine Coast was until we started investigating like this, " Pete said. "The history here is phenomenal."

On their investigations they have witnessed children laughing, chanting and spirits whispering phrases like "I wish to live" and "I'm the leader".

They also believe they may have come into contact with a demon, whom chanted "the power of Satan" through their voice device. The paranormal duo said their mission was to help debunk possibilities, like whether an orb was a bug, dust particle or lens flare, and explore all types of spirits including human, demons and poltergeists.

"I have become a firm believer that there is something more, but it doesn't necessarily have to be pure evil, there are human spirits too," Pete said.

"But when we went to Peachester cemetery, that place felt pure bad, we were very uncomfortable."

Their ultimate goal is to receive a full and coherent message from a spirit.

"When we get a response, we thank them because they don't have to do it. When we get an electronic voice phenomenon it's something special, it's someone on the other side trying to communicate with us," Dan said.

Their Night Watchers series has hit over 100,000 watch minutes and 300 subscribers.

If anyone believes they have paranormal activity in their home they want looked at, who you gonna call? Dan and Pete at Kick Back Ricazz.