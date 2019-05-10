Getting the jump on cancer

USER FRIENDLY: West Moreton Health chief BreastScreen radiographer Louise Doherty has urged Ipswich women to put their health first.

USER FRIENDLY: West Moreton Health chief BreastScreen radiographer Louise Doherty has urged Ipswich women to put their health first. Contributed

WOMEN are living longer, healthier lives.

It's a positive trend in women's breast health that makes Louise Doherty as proud as she is determined to do more.

West Moreton Health's chief radiographer joined the BreastScreen Queensland Ipswich Service last year and said breast cancer screening had come a long way since she began work as a radiographer almost 20 years ago.

The five-year breast cancer survival rate has increased from 74 per cent in the 80s to about 90 per cent in 2009-2013.

Ms Doherty said the improving survival rate was mirrored by advances in technology.

"We have seen some major changes in technology. The mammograms were once taken using similar technology to film cameras; we took the images then processed them in a dark room,” Ms Doherty said.

"Now we have state-of-the-art screening technology using machines that can detect, process and store images electronically within 15 seconds. The machines are also more user-friendly and ergonomically comfortable for both clients and radiographers.''

Ms Doherty said once stored, breast screen images can be viewed and analysed by image readers from around the state, with every image analysed by at least two image readers to cross-check for discrepancies and ensure the accuracy of results before they are shared with clients.

Ms Doherty said she was 18 and trying to decide on a future career path when she arranged to visit her local hospital and take a tour of its different areas.

The radiography department piqued her interest, combining a wish to help others and develop her technical skills.

She has since worked in NSW and Queensland, including 10 years as a radiographer at Metro South Hospital and Health Service.

Ms Doherty now leads a small team of radiographers and image operators who take about 12,000 breast screens in West Moreton each year as part of their work to promote women's health outcomes through early detection and screening.

"We are lucky to have a team of very skilled, dedicated people who really care about making screening a good experience for women in the West Moreton region,” she said.

She said she hoped more women would take advantage of the life-saving free screening service.

"A lot of women put themselves last when it comes to prioritising health. They're often busy looking after everyone around them, whether that is young children or older parents, but it is so important to make sure they don't forget their own needs.”

BreastScreen Queensland - Ipswich Service is at the Community Health Plaza, Bell St. To book phone 13 20 50 or book online at www.breastscreen.qld.gov.au