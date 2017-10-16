Getting the 'girls' out for a good cause

IMAGINE having three young children and finding out you have breast cancer.

That was the reality for Augustine Heights mum Samantha Hutton six years ago, who thankfully beat the disease and is still here today to tell her story.

In honour of those gone and to celebrate her own journey, the mother of three took part in the Orion Hotel the Bubbles for Boobs High Tea fundraising event on Friday and said she was grateful to be able to help raise funds for a cause close to her heart.

"Just this week it's been six years since I was first diagnosed and at the time I had a three-year-old, a five-year-old and an eight-year-old," Mrs Hutton said.

"It impacts the whole family and I can very clearly remember getting the phone call, I was serving up dinner and I couldn't sit down and eat with my kids because I couldn't look at them- it still it makes me emotional.

"For little kids that's very difficult and I actually now have my middle son who has a bit of anxiety and it's all based around that diagnosis.

Skye Lablack, Claire Wells, Danielle Kalme, Lisa Taylor at the Bubbles for Boobs event held at the Orion Hotel. Rob Williams

"I like that this kind of event is raising funds for research because plenty of women I've met over the years have passed away and were like me in their late 30s and had young children, so I like to come along where I can."

The inaugural Bubbles for Boobs High Tea event featured four hours of entertainment including clothing and make up stalls, guest speakers and live acoustic performances, plus a special high tea menu and bubbles for all participants.

One hundred percent of all funds raised on the day went to cancer charities the National Breast Cancer Foundation​ and Mummy's Wish​ and Orion Hotel marketing manager Ra Marcoft said the play on words for the event was significant to bringing a bit of light to an often dark time for families.

"Today is essential a collaboration between us, Orion Springfield Central and Mummy's wish to raise money and awareness for families affected by cancer," Mr Marcoft said.

"We thought it is a pretty dreary subject and at the end of the day this is about the people who have survived and the people who are left behind and to acknowledge something that was really negative and turn that into a positive.

"So we've put a bit of a spin on it to celebrate the people that are here and to celebrate that they have survived basically."