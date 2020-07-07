Getting back to normal: Bring on Ipswich hockey

Wests hockey players are among the regional sports teams keen to enjoy what they can from what is left of this season. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Wests hockey players are among the regional sports teams keen to enjoy what they can from what is left of this season. Picture: Cordell Richardson

BEING so busy as an accountant, Michael Wiseman has plenty to focus on during the sporting shutdown.

He has had important matters like JobSeeker payments to oversee and looking after small business in difficult times.

"We've been really flat out,'' Wiseman said, working in Ipswich.

However, with competition set to restart shortly at the Ipswich Hockey Complex, the first-year Wests coach is eager to enjoy that sporting outlet.

"Even on the weekend, we got back to normality as far as being able to go to restaurants and things like that,'' he said.

"It (hockey coming back) is another step in that direction. So definitely looking to get back out there and hopefully we can get some people watching and things like that as the season goes on as well.''

DYNAMIC COACHES: Wests appoint new leadership team

KEY PLANNING: Ipswich Hockey working to get return formula right

Wests hockey coach Michael Wiseman

Wiseman coached the club's A-Grade men's side in one match in March before the coronavirus restrictions were implemented.

With training as a squad cleared to resume from Monday at Raceview, the Ipswich sportsman expected those returning to enjoy what was left of the A-Grade season.

"It's a tough one,'' he said, mindful of not overdoing it too early.

"It's a short season. It's not an official A-Grade season.

"It's not for sheep stations but you want to do everything possible. Just make sure everyone gets all their games in.''

Wiseman said the main short-term focus was restoring fitness having only limited opportunities in recent weeks.

VITAL HELP: New coach welcomes experienced backing

DESERVED PRAISE: Wests stalwart thanked for service

He started the season eager to develop his coaching career, having been a dependable top grade player for many years.

He's keen to continue learning, assisted by other key Wests people like strength and conditioning coach Dan Westphal and former national league player Jacob Burns.

"I guess I get a bit more experience under less pressure,'' he said.

"It's just trying keep the group together.''

Wiseman has only ever played for Wests, starting in 1992 as a six-year-old.

He played A-Grade from 2000-15, sharing in three consecutive Reserve Grade premierships.

The former St Edmund's College student represented Queensland in under-15 and Queensland Schoolboys under 16 and open level (2000 and 2002).

He started his own business "Wiseman Accountants'' in 2015 after returning to Australia following an 18-month stint living in England.