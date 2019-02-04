New Ipswich eatery is burger joint's 14th store in Qld

Getta Burger director Brent Poulter has opened a new store at Springfield Lakes.

POPULAR for their delicious burger creations, Getta Burger just keeps getting bigger.

The burger chain founded and owned by Brent Poulter, has just opened it's 14th store in Springfield Lakes.

"This is our 14th store company owned and operated, we have over 200 employees," Mr Poulter said.

"Springfield has been on our radar for quite a long time. Social media was telling us to come to Springfield Lakes."

Mr Poulter said Getta Burger had been successful since opening at Carina in 2014.

"All our stores trade well. The Yamanto store has been a success for us."

Mr Poulter said the business focused on consistently providing "really good food".

All the meat is ground at their production facility in Tingalpa, where they smoke brisket and also make their own sauce.

Mr Poulter said whole rumps were used to make the patties.

"It really makes us different. We don't put anything in our patties, no fillers and it's all made fresh."

The most popular burger on the menu has been the Getta Lot.

"A very traditional burger that has the right balance of 100% beef patty and salad, as well as cheese for creaminess, onion for sweetness and bacon to finish it off... so good."

Mr Poulter said Getta Burger offered an experience in the suburbs that you would usually have to go drive to Brisbane to find.

Getta Burger offers "the best of both worlds", a take away menu and an option to dine in.

Mr Poulter said the Springfield Lakes community had embraced Getta Burger and welcomed them to the area.

The Springfield Lakes opening on Wednesday was "fantastic", generating double the trade expected.

"We couldn't have picked a better store (location)."