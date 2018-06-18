Menu
NEW STUFF: Park2Park will be held on July 29, showcasing a range of new features following feedback in 2017.
Health

Get your running shoes on for a good cause

18th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

REGISTRATIONS are open for the Ipswich Hospital Foundation's Park2Park fun run.

The 2018 event, on July 29, will showcase a range of new features implemented following feedback in 2017.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation CEO Phillip Bell said IHF Park2Park understood the changing needs of its participants.

"We have decided to position ourselves in the company of the most professional fun runs in Australia and to do this a few new inclusions are being welcomed in 2018," he said.

"IHF Park2Park is now proud to be awarding all finishers with a medallion at the completion of our event.

"It is only fitting after competitors have slogged up and down the hills of Limestone and Queens Parks.

"Upon finishing, participants will be greeted by a stadium-style finish including a trackside podium and stadium seating fit for family, friends and colleagues to cheer you home. The new features will also include a technology upgrade thanks to Simply Unified - a roaming tracker attached to selected participants."

To register, visit the site at www.park2park.com.au.

