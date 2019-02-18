Get your laughs at the Brisbane Comedy Festival

LOTS OF LAUGHS: Comedian Dave Hughes will be appearing at the Brisbane Comedy Festival.

LOTS OF LAUGHS: Comedian Dave Hughes will be appearing at the Brisbane Comedy Festival. Contributed

LAUGHTER is the best medicine and with Brisbane Comedy Festival about to begin those blues will surely drift away.

With a total of 75 acts, you'll be left crying of laughter like a dad asking "pull my finger" for the 100th time.

A month loaded with performances that is sure to tickle everyone's funny bone including world class acts such as Frocking Hilarious, a laugh-out-loud-evening featuring some of the funniest women in comedy in support of ActionAid, to more PG family orientated shows like Mr Snot Bottom's Stinky Silly Show, a show for the lover of the ooey, gooey and all things yucky.

Brisbane Powerhouse artistic director Kris Stewart said kid's comedy was awesome and adults will even get a laugh out of the weird and wonderful shows planned.

"This year, we're spreading the laughs far and wide and showing our unashamedly immature colours with a program just for families," he said.

An assortment of international stars jet setting into Brisbane across the four-week festival, including Danny Bhoy and Ross Noble, will be joining our Aussies such as Charlie Pickering who kicks off this month as the host of the Brisbane Comedy Festival Opening Gala.

Pickering is reunited with his former Project co-star Dave Hughes who hits our shores with his brand new one-hour special Hairy.

The show guarantees huge laughs with the so-called hippy who has forgotten the existence of the life changing invention - scissors.

Did menopause cause this curtain of a fringe? Is this new hairstyle a sign of a crisis? What does his wife think? So many questions, with some revealed in this hilariously hairy evening spread across three nights.

TV, movies, what can't Ronny Chieng do? The star of the world-wide smash hit Crazy Rich Asians and correspondent on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah returns to Brisbane bringing his hilarious and unapologetic stand up for his show Tone Issues.

90s nostalgia and lots of denim? Yes please! Michelle Braiser and Laura Frew bring us their show Double Denim that guarantees a night of absurd fun and, yes, Shania Twain.

Direct from hit seasons at Melbourne International Festival and Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this is sure to be a treat.

Nude bungee jumping, broken bones and running a marathon in Antarctica without training, who else but Tommy Little? Get ready for a night of cracker stories causing you to question, "how are you still alive?"

Brisbane Comedy Festival 2019 runs from February 22 to March 24 with tickets available at www.brisbanecomedyfestival.com.