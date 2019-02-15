Get your hands on Wiggles tickets today

The Wiggles are coming to Ipswich in April

THE Wiggles are coming to Ipswich this April.

Tickets went on sale today for two shows at the Ipswich Civic Centre on April 10, 10am and 12.30pm.

The Wiggles-Wiggle Fun Tour is a brand-new show that will see Emma, Lachy, Anthony and Simon singing and dancing their way around Australia with all their Wiggly Friends, Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus.

Last year's tour sold out, so be sure to get in quick.

Creator of The Wiggles and Blue Wiggle Anthony said he can't wait for fans to experience The Wiggle Fun Tour.

"You'll hear all the songs you love! The show will highlight different styles of dance that go with different styles of music,” he said.

"Children will see and hear drums, keyboards, banjo, guitars, bagpipes and singing. This will be our most fun show yet!

"This is your chance to experience all the fun of The Wiggles show in person. Join us and be a part of the Wiggle Fun Tour!

"With so many sold out shows last year, you better get a wiggle on and get your tickets now as tickets to the Wiggle Fun Tour will sell like hot potatoes!”

The show runs for 60 minutes with no interval, babes in arms under 12 months are free but must sit on a lap.

