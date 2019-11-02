How you can get your hands on $5 burgers this weekend

CHEAP burgers are once again on the menu at one Ipswich restaurant to celebrate its second birthday.

Ruby Chews Burgers and Shakes will serve $5 burgers all day tomorrow to mark the occasion.

Manager Alexis Poulsen is hoping to see many hungry customers drop in.

"We are so incredibly excited to be celebrating two years of serving Ipswich our delicious burgers," she said.

"This Sunday we will be serving up all our burgers with a side of fun for the whole family including free face painting, fairy floss and fun activities for the kids.

"Because one day simply isn't enough, on Tuesday, November 5 we'll also be offering $5 burgers all day, plus live music from an incredible local artist from 6-8pm."

The business has also had a low staff turnover, with many of its original team members still working there.

"You'll also find all the familiar faces of Ruby's as 75 per cent of our staff are those who started with us two years ago," Ms Poulsen said.

"They are incredibly passionate about their burgers and shakes."

Ruby Chews has been a firm favourite in the QT reader polls, after being voted the best burger in Ipswich multiple times.

"A huge thanks to the readers of the QT for voting us Best Burgers in Ipswich two years running," Ms Poulsen said.

One of the restaurant's most popular burgers is the classic cheese - which is a 100 per cent angus beef patty with onion, tomato, lettuce and Ruby's special sauce, served on a milk bun. Another popular menu item is the southern-style crispy chicken fillet burger with pickled onions, Ruby's sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato and cheese.

Ruby Chews Burger and Shakes is at Riverlink Shopping Centre, corner of Downs and The Terrace, North Ipswich.