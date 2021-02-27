Get your gear off - It’s better to sleep naked

Humidity across Central Queensland can contribute to disturbed sleep so we can rejoice in the news that sleeping sans clothes, yes naked, results in a deeper sleep, research has found.

It's not just bodily clothing that was included in the study, the divisive issue among some couples of socks, or no socks, was explored.

Getting a good night's sleep is not isolated to CQ, with almost four million people per month googling "how to sleep".

A patient using a sleep apnoea mask and app to stay engaged with their sleep therapy.

To get to the bottom of this common issue, 2680 people worldwide participated in research recording their Rapid Eye Movement REM sleep cycles via a sleep monitor.

Conducted over one month, participants wore one type of pyjama style and kept other variables such as temperature and bedtime the same.

During REM sleep, according to the Australian Government's Health Direct, your eyes move rapidly, your blood pressure and heart rate go up, and your brain becomes very active.

REM sleep is when most dreaming occurs and is thought to be important for learning and creating new memories.

According to experts, REM sleep should average between 20 and 25 per cent of your nightly slumber.

But, laying it bare, people in the study who slept naked experienced 26.5 per cent nightly REM sleep, with men gaining the most benefit, getting 27 per cent and women 26 per cent.

If you must wear clothing in bed, the study found T-shirts and shorts are the best option, with an average REM score of 26 per cent - 27 per cent for women and 25 for men.

Lindsay and Jules Batstone are one couple that have an issue with snoring and sleep apnoea with Jules (R) keeping Lindsay up during the night. Picture: Toby Zerna

Boxers and underpants, for those who prefer clothes, ranked third and it was men who benefited the most at 27 per cent REM sleep, while women scored 24, culminating in an average of 25.

Popular night shirts ranked at the lower end of the scale, which saw women get 22 per cent REM sleep and men just 18 per cent.

For those people who love a onesie, the often themed, one piece sleep suits saw men getting 21 per cent REM sleep and women 20 per cent.

Wearing a bathrobe to bed was found to result in 20 per cent REM sleep for men and 18 per cent for women.

Those who sleep in a T-shirt and trousers are actually missing out on their average REM sleep, women getting 18 per-cent and men just 17 per cent.

The item of lower body garment wearing that riles some women, sleeping in socks, delivered surprising results.

Participants who wore socks in bed recorded an average of 27 per cent REM sleep as opposed to socks off with 26 per cent REM.

Actually, women sleep better with socks on as the results illustrate a 3 per cent discrepancy in their REM sleep patterns, 28 per cent for socks on versus 25 per cent bare foot.

Research has found sleeping naked is the best way to get more REM sleep.

