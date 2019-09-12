Menu
The mother of a Sunshine Coast teenager charged with lighting the Peregian bushfire has hit back online. Photo: John McCutcheon
‘Get your facts’: Mum of arson accused hits back

Ashley Carter
12th Sep 2019 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:07 AM
>> No time for 'vigilante action' against teens: Police

>> One house lost: Victim tells of fire's merciless spread

THE mother of a Sunshine Coast teenager who's been accused of lighting the devastating Peregian bushfire has hit back at commentators in defence of her son.

The unnamed teen is one of two juveniles charged with lighting the fire on Monday afternoon, after he allegedly admitted the act in a local social media chat room.

"I did a small one, stomped it out and it was over, then … did a big one," he allegedly wrote.

The boy's mother has since hit back at angry online comments targeting her son.

"You need to get your facts clear," she posted online, according to 9 News.

"When a police report comes out, you'll know."

Thousands of people who were forced to flee their homes in the Sunshine Coast's north on Monday to escape the horrific blaze returned to their bushfire-ravaged neighbourhoods yesterday.

Pam Murphy, 89, in the wreckage of her home on Plover St, which was destroyed by a bushfire on Monday night. Photo: Lachie Millard
Some were relieved to find them still standing, but many returned to significantly-damaged homes.

Pam Murphy's home was the only to be destroyed in the blaze, but the 89-year-old widow says she's taking the devastation in her "stride".

Two teens have since been charged with allegedly lighting the bushfire in shrub land behind Peregian Springs.

A 14-year-old boy from Peregian Springs and a 15-year-old Coolum Beach girl have been charged with endangering particular property by fire and an investigation is ongoing.

