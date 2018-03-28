Menu
Springfield Brow Room owner, Maya Tvrdinic, is the first-known, dedicated brow specialist in Springfield. Myjanne Jensen
Get your eyebrows on fleek in Springfield

Myjanne Jensen
28th Mar 2018 6:00 AM

IF EYEBROWS are your thing then you'll be pleased to hear a new dedicated, eyebrow beauty service has opened in Springfield.

The Springfield Brow Room officially opened earlier this month and is offering specialised brow tinting and waxing.

Owner Maya Tvrdinic has been in the beauty industry for 14 years and said eyebrows had become an important part of people's beauty regime.

"Having a good looking set of eyebrows is really important these days," Miss Tvrdinic said.

"It's definitely become more popular over the last few years and I've seen a shift from thin eyebrows to thicker, more natural looking brows.

"Just the difference an eyebrow wax can instantly make to someone's face is really cool."

Celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Cara Delevingne along with the rise of social media has created a new beauty sub culture of women and men showing off their perfectly groomed eyebrows.

Phrases such as "eyebrows on fleek" and "strong brow game" have become normal parts of conversation for the beauty oriented.

The Brookwater mother of two said she decided to open her own business after recognising a lack of brow-specific services in the area.

"I've always enjoyed the creativity of doing eyebrows and found it the most satisfying work," Miss Tvrdinic said.

"There are many salons that specialise in brows in Brisbane, but there's nothing really like that out here.

"Working for myself also allows me to be more flexible and is something I've always wanted to do, I just never had the confidence until now."

The Springfield Brow Room is located inside Embody Clinic, Shop 8-23 Commercial Drive, Springfield.

Miss Tvrdinic is currently offering an opening special of $10 for a brow wax and tint.

To find out more or to book, visit the Springfield Brow Room on Instagram or Facebook or call: 0421 459 777.

