HOMEOWNERS: Jak Luck and fiance Eliza Arnold with toy poodle Evie.
Get your 20k grant before it runs out

by Carly Morrissey
18th May 2018 2:00 PM
FOR new home-owners Jak Luck and Eliza Arnold, buying a house made sense especially as their mortgage repayments are only slightly higher than paying rent.

The couple are getting hitched in November and moved into their Springfield Rise home a month ago taking advantage of the governments $20,000 first home owners grant which ends on June 30.

In the last state budget the grant was extended to December 31, and then this year the Palaszczuk Government made it an election promise to extend it again until June 30.

The grant gave eligible first home owners up to $20,000 towards buying a new home.

Queensland home buyers will now have to wait and see if the grant will be extended again in the next state budget, which is expected to be handed down in June.

Mr Luck who saved "hard” for four years and had a large deposit said the grant helped him and his fiance avoid paying mortgage insurance and finished their landscaping.

The chippy worked away and lived at his uncle's to help save money.

"We just wanted to get into the market. It's not our forever home we will look at having a few investment properties in the future,” he said.

The couple purchased land for $253,000 and built a four bedroom, two bath house with a double garage living area and separate media room.

Both work full time, Miss Arnold as a nurse, and pay $467 a week on their mortgage.

Which is only slightly higher than the $410 a week they were spending on rent in Springfield Lakes.

