Saumalu Moananu said he was angered when a child started filming an argument in an Ipswich park. He grabbed the phone and smashed it.
‘Get used to it’: Dad told he had no right to smash phone

Ross Irby
9th Mar 2021 3:30 PM
A DAD who blew up after a child filmed him during a confrontation has been told people filming each other on mobile phones was the norm these days and he had better get used to it.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Saumalu Moananu smashed the 10-year-old child's phone during the argument at a Redbank Plains sporting field.

Magistrate Terry Duroux told the dad of seven that the child was fully entitled to film him at the public park.

Moananu, 43, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to wilful damage at Fernbrooke sports park on February 15; and not paying for $40 fuel at Goodna on January 22.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were called to the park and spoke to a male who reported an altercation between a few children.

 

Saumalu Moananu leaves court after pleading guilty to wilful damage.
The male said the father of another child and an older brother then returned to the park.

During a heated discussion, the complainant began to film the incident on his phone.

Moananu told him to stop filming, and he did stop, but kept the phone in his hands.

The court heard Moananu grabbed the phone and smashed it on the ground, destroying it.

Moananu walked from the park to a nearby house where police later spoke to him.

"He corroborated the victim's story. He said he had the belief he was still filming him and he didn't like being filmed so he took the phone and smashed it," Sgt Caldwell said.

"He did understand that it was not okay to smash the phone."

The Samsung phone was valued at $350.

Magistrate Terry Duroux revealed the young age of the victim, saying he was a child born in 2010.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Moananu was a father of seven aged 11 months to 13 years.

She said he was remorseful for both offences and would do anger counselling.

Mr Duroux said Moananu received a nine-month supervised probation order in September last year for other offences.

He fined him $250 for the theft of fuel and ordered that he pay $40 restitution.

Moananu was convicted and fined $600 for wilful damage to the phone.

