Get up close with nature these school holidays at Mt Barney

MT BARNEY: Nathan Roberts is the activities coordinator at Mt Barney Lodge. He takes hikers on guided walks and teaches kids how to learn basic survival skills.

MT BARNEY: Nathan Roberts is the activities coordinator at Mt Barney Lodge. He takes hikers on guided walks and teaches kids how to learn basic survival skills. David Nielsen

YOUR kids can get up close to nature and explore one of the most beautiful national parks in south east Queensland these school holidays.

Mt Barney Lodge have released their school holiday activity program for June and July, with a wide range of activities for children of all ages.

As the coming June-July break coincides with the renowned Scenic Rim "Eat Local Week" in the first week of the school holidays, they have scheduled five of their bushtucker tracker activities in this time. On bustucker tracker, kids learn how to find bushtucker foods that are safe and tasty to eat, as well as looking for signs of wildlife.

Older kids and adults have some adventure options too, with a Mt Maroon expedition and several rockclimbing sessions planned.

The new Mt Barney Lodge school holiday adventure booklet is now a firm feature of all future Queensland and NSW school holiday dates. With more than 50 activities offered in two weeks, many families are now planning their accommodation around what is on the program as a priority.

Day adventurers are also very welcome.

Book your place now - phone 55443233 or email info@mtbarneylodge.com.au.

A full holiday timetable is listed below.

Some of their activities include:

Rock climbing ($60 per person, ages 10 and over)

For adventure-hungry kids wanting to test their limits, look no further than the beginners rock climb. Under the guidance of an outdoor leader, this challenging activity will give participants the opportunity to develop their rock-climbing skills in a real-life scenario.

Light your fire ($20 per person, ages 8-14)

Nothing says camping more than an authentic campfire, and now Mt Barney Lodge are offering to teach kids how to light their own fire using only natural materials these school holidays. Kids will learn that lighting a fire carries great responsibility and will be guided by an outdoor leader through this activity.

Bushtucker tracker ($20 per person, ages 8-14)

Explore the wildlife tracks and corridors around Mt Barney Lodge in the bushtucker tracker activity these school holidays. Kids will head off-track into nature and learn how to look for signs of wildlife and what bushtucker foods are safe and tasty to eat.

Stealth tracker ($20 per person, ages 8-14)

Learn the art of camouflage and how to move through the bush without a trace or sound in Mt Barney Lodge's stealth tracker activity. Kids get to practise their stealth skills on the abundance of wildlife that roam through the campgrounds.

Kid's night adventure ($25 per person, ages 5-14)

If star-gazing, damper making and wildlife spotting sound fun to you, then Mt Barney Lodge's kid's night adventure activity has you covered. The popular night adventure gives kids the opportunity to observe and explore nature at its busiest time of the day - dusk!

Bush kids ($15 per person, ages 5-14)

You can't go wrong with an afternoon spent playing in the creek and the bush kids activity involves just this. With morning/afternoon tea included, kids will learn how to build eco-boats from natural materials found in the environment and race their constructions head-to-head.

Construct a lantern ($15 per person, ages 5-13)

Children will be inspired by the environment around them and will make their very own lantern by using the recyclable materials around them. The lanterns can be used to brighten up campsites and can be taken home as a memento of their Mt Barney Lodge camping trip.

Aussie bush buddies ($10 per person, all ages)

Kids will have the opportunity to touch and interact with some of Australia's most intriguing native animals. You don't want to miss the chance to pat and learn about the quirky personalities of pythons, squirrel gliders, lizards and turtles.

Mt Barney expedition

They also have a challenge for the fit, adventurous teenager these school holidays - conquer the state's second highest peak, Mt Barney. This incredible climb is not for the faint-hearted, as it involves a full day of hiking, but the view from the top is worth it.

Mt Maroon expedition

Another challenge for keen adventurers is the Mt Maroon Expedition which will see participants tackle the 965 metre giant. It's one of the Scenic Rim's most picturesque mountains and their guides will lead you all the way to the top.