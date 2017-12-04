Get the perfect Santa photo this Christmas

Orion Shopping Centre in Springfield Central is a popular spot to get a photo with Santa. Roman Overend, 8, Isla Overend, 6, and Aria Overend, 3, of Goodna.

Orion Shopping Centre in Springfield Central is a popular spot to get a photo with Santa. Roman Overend, 8, Isla Overend, 6, and Aria Overend, 3, of Goodna. David Nielsen

WHETHER it's for Christmas cards to loved ones or just as a special memory to hang on the fridge, getting a good Santa photo is often an important part of the Christmas tradition.

Orion Springfield Central has once again welcomed back Santa and his cottage to the centre and has already seen more than 1,500 families cosy up to the big man for a happy snap.

There has been a steady stream of kids both eager and anxious to meet the man in red over the past couple of weeks and while some kids started off hesitant, Orion Springfield Central centre manager Melissa Crittenden said they usually ended their visit with a big smile and a high five for Santa.

"The team here are very experienced with working with kids and have some great tactics that they use to settle even the most anxious of children” she said.

"It's amazing what a funny face, a silly joke, some reindeer ears or a soft cuddly toy can do.

"Our new online booking system has also reduced the wait time for those choosing to take advantage of it which means that children aren't waiting around building up nerves or getting bored while waiting in long queues.”

Goodna mother Kellie Overend took her children Roman (8), Isla (6) and Aria (3) to visit Santa at Orion this year and said she had some tried and tested tricks to ensure the perfect photo.

"I do like to do a bit of twinning with my daughters,” Ms Overend said.

"I try to also make the kids happy and excited and gee them up a bit in the car beforehand.

"They actually did quite well, especially my three year old. We'll just be keeping the photos for memories this year.”

Santa's Cottage will be available for photos at Orion Springfield Central every day up until December 24.

For bookings, visit the Orion Springfield Central website.

Orion's top tips for a great Santa photo: