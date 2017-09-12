Get the girls together to help beat cancer

Raise money by hosting a Girls' Night In for cancers such as breast cancer.

IT'S time to catch up with your favourite ladies to change the lives of women affected by cancer.

Thousands of women across the state are expected to attend or host a Cancer Council Girls' Night In during the month of October to raise funds and awareness for breast and gynaecological cancers.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan urged all women to make a date for Girls' Night In, talk about health and show support for other women impacted by cancer.

"Hosting a Girls' Night In is the perfect opportunity to get together with friends, while raising funds to support the one in six Queensland women who will be diagnosed with a breast or gynaecological cancer in their lifetime,” she said.

"Events can be as big or small as you would like - we're expecting about 1200 pamper parties, clothes swaps, cooking nights or games nights this year in Queensland alone.”

Every event gives hope to around 4200 women diagnosed with a women's cancer each year in Queensland. Sadly, around 830 women also die from the disease on an annual basis.

Breast cancer awareness pink ribbon Photodisc

A Girls' Night In costs a fraction of the price of going out and Ms McMillan encouraged those who attend Girls' Nights In events to donate the money they saved to help those affected by cancer.

"Breast and gynaecological cancers unfortunately touch everyone's life in one form or another - directly or through the experience of family and friends,” Ms McMillan said.

"Campaigns like Girls' Night In allow Cancer Council Queensland to work across every aspect of women's cancers, from research, to prevention, support and advocacy.

"By getting your girls together this October, you are getting together for not only a good time - but a good cause.”

Girls' Night In is also a reminder for women to think about their health, ways they can reduce their cancer risk and detect cancer early.

Cancer Council Girls' Night In aims to raise $500,000 through 1200 hosts in Queensland in 2017.

Register your Girls' Night In event for a free host kit and find more information at girlsnightin.com.au.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available at cancerqld.org.au or Cancer Council's 13 11 20.

Breast and gynaecological cancer facts:

Every day in Queensland 12 women are diagnosed with a breast or gynaecological cancer and two die from the disease.

Women's cancers include cancers of the breast, cervix, ovaries, uterus, vagina and vulva.

Thanks to advances in cancer research, early detection and prevention, 86 per cent of women are now surviving from a women's cancer at least five years post diagnosis.

Find out more:

Website: girlsnightin.com.au

