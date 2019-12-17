Get rewarded for excellent driving

Police are giving away free Zaraffas coffee vouchers to drivers who do the right thing over the Christmas period. Acting Sergeant Greg Booth, Senior Constable Sharyn Milady, Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton and Zaraffas Yamanto franchisee Jason Meares.

Police are giving away free Zaraffas coffee vouchers to drivers who do the right thing over the Christmas period. Acting Sergeant Greg Booth, Senior Constable Sharyn Milady, Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton and Zaraffas Yamanto franchisee Jason Meares.

NEXT time you get pulled over by the police, you may get rewarded for good driving.

Traditionally Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year, with roads full of people visiting family, or heading away for a break.

In conjunction with Zarraffa’s Yamanto, Ipswich police will be armed to the teeth with coffee, and if you’re a good driver, you might get lucky.

Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton is charge of the Ipswich road policing unit and said this is the second year that the program has run, after amazing feedback when the concept was introduced last Christmas.

“When we intercept vehicles over the Christmas break, people who are found to be doing the right thing, their cars are in good condition, they haven’t committed any traffic offences … they will be rewarded with a coffee voucher that can be redeemed at Yamanto Zarraffas,” he said.

Police dishing up coffee to drivers: Police dishing up coffee to drivers

“I think good driving behaviour should be rewarded, and the same way bad driving behaviour should be penalised.

“There’s a lot of traffic that we anticipate over Christmas, and the road toll isn’t the best this year. If this is an initiative that can reduce road trauma then it’s a good thing, we ran it last year and got fantastic feedback.”

Senior Sergeant Hamilton added that it is important to plan a long drive.

“The message is always to adhere to the fatal five. Plan your trip out, have plenty of rest, do the right thing.

“Drivers have a responsibility not only to other drivers on the road but to those in the car, and never underestimate the importance of other people in the car, who remind the driver to take breaks as required.

Jason Meares, is the franchisee from Zarraffa’s Yamanto said that this year the popular cafe has doubled the amount of goodwill, with 2000 vouchers handed over for the community.

“Last year we were approached by the Yamanto Police Station and we came up with this concept for a free coffee for good drivers,” Mr Meares said.

“The response last year was huge, so we’ve doubled the amount of vouchers.

“We want everyone to drive safe, support your local businesses and have a great Christmas!’