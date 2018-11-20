Menu
COMING SOON: James Reyne will perform for Ipswich residents in 2019.
Get Reckless when James Reyne hits Ipswich Civic Centre

Ashleigh Howarth
by
20th Nov 2018 8:00 AM

AUSSIE singer songwriter James Reyne will be bringing his acoustic tour to Ipswich next year.

He announced he'll take his A Crawl To Now Tour right across Australia, and will be stopping in at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

He will be joined by guitarist Josh Owen in acoustic duo format.

A Crawl To Now is a 90 minute show featuring songs selected from more than 20 albums. He will be performing songs from his Australian Crawl days right up to his solo career, special projects and more.

"The A Crawl To Now show is a comprehensive look at the past unto the present," Mr Reyne said.

"I've sifted through all of the Australian Crawl material with the intention of performing it songbook style.

"And to bring out the solo material again and reimagine those songs acoustically is always a challenge.

"The last time we toured this show it was a lot of fun. Josh and I are looking forward to doing it all again in 2019."

