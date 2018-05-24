Get ready to run or walk on June 10

DUST off your runners because there's only a few weeks until the inaugural McGrath Greater Springfield Marathon.

Quest Springfield Central business development manager Paula Fryga said she would be pounding the pavement in the 7km walk.

There's about eight from Quest taking part in the walk as a team.

"The finish line is right at Quest. It will be a big day," she said.

There will be seven events on the day that range from a one kilometre family run or walk to the full 42km marathon.

Organiser Maria Becis said the Springfield Marathon was on track to hit 1000 participants.

"We only aimed for 1000, so we're quite happy," she said.

"It's one of three marathons we organise, a first for Ipswich," she said.

The Marathon, on June 10 will be IAAF-AIMS certified and used by many runners as a lead up to the Gold Coast marathon.

All adult events start at the very top of Springfield Central Blvd with spectacular pre-dawn views of Spring Mountain and the D'Aguilar Ranges.

At the half way mark runners make their way down Wellness Way to complete the second half of the event along the wide and tree-lined Sinnathamby Blvd.

Drink stations are located every 2km.

From 4.30am Springfield Central Blvd will be closed to traffic until 10am.

Wellness Way and one side of Health Care Drive will also be closed to traffic during the event which concludes at 1pm.

The marathon starts at 6.20am with a course briefing and welcome, running starts at 6.30am.

The child friendly 1km run or walk starts at 9am. All events are expected to finish at 1pm.

During the day River 94.9 will be broadcasting live and the Salvation Army will be raising money for the Red Shield Appeal.

Springfield Central State School will be cooking a barbecue and coffee vans will be operating along with stalls, across from Quest.