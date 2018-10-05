Menu
The McDonalds Greater Springfield Run for Life is on again this year.
Get ready to Run for Life

Carly Morrissey
by
5th Oct 2018 11:23 AM

THE McDONALD'S Greater Springfield Run for Life is being held once again this year.

Held at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club for the first time, the run for life is a major fundraiser for Westside Community Care.

Pastor Phil said it would be a great day with the first event, the Links Pet Centre Dog Walk starting at 3pm.

"The public can enjoy the golf course without having to play golf," he said.

At 3.30pm the distance events start with the Athlete's Foot 13.5km run, the Telstra 4.5km run and the Orion Family Physiotherapy 9km run.

Later at 5.30pm the Direct Steel Supplies 1km family walk/run will begin.

The run for life will end with a spectacular show, the McNamara and Associates Fireworks at 6.30pm.

Sign up by Monday at www.runforlife.org to receive a race shirt.

When: October 21 at 3pm-6.30pm

Where: Brookwater Golf and Country Club

Cost: Events start at $12 up to $55.

