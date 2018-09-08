Get ready to light creative Fuse

IPSWICH City comes alive with arts, fashion and music today as the second Fused, Celebrating the Arts, Ipswich gets under way.

There will be something for everyone in and around the Memorial Park, Pumpyard Bar and Restaurant and D'Arcy Doyle Place as Fused brings enjoyment to Ipswich residents.

Ipswich Memorial Park will come alive to the sounds of bagpipes and drums as the Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band hold its annual piping and drumming competition.

Pipers and drummers from around Queensland will descend on the park to compete in this annual event.

The carpark of the Pumpyard Bar and Restaurant turns into an artisan market featuring hand-crafted fine art while the beer garden of the Pumpyard features live music by 10 different emerging young musicians. Come along, sit, have a drink and listen to some wonderful music and wander the markets. You never know you may find that special something you have been looking for to put into your home or a special present.

And if that is not enough, wander over to d'Arcy Doyle Place to witness some fabulous fashion at Kitsch in the Switch. Brisbane Rd will be closed between Ellenborough and Bell streets. A stage features at the top of the d'Arcy Doyle Place for lots of entertainment.

Whilst you are wandering Kitsch in the Switch, pop into the Community Art Gallery and view the portrait exhibition by Arts Connect Ipswich. This is your opportunity to view some magnificent art by many of our local artists.

Fused, Celebrating the Arts Ipswich is once again proud to be featuring, not one, but three street art installations within the CBD.

Street art one is a mural on the back of the building which used to be Brodie's Bookshop. Street art two is another mural in the laneway off Ellenborough St that leads into the carpark behind Art Time Supplies and Cactus Expresso Bar. And the third one is on the wall along River Heart Parklands, a mural by one of Ipswich's well known, and well respected artists Deb Mostert.

Decked Out, an exhibition of painted skate boards is on display in Drawing Point Gallery, in Art Time Supplies in the Top of Town and is open during normal trading hours. Another exhibition situated in Cactus Expresso Bar is by local artist Bec Lewis titled Heart and Home. Her works of Ipswich homes in miniature are magnificent.

Ipswich City Council is a great supporter of Fused.

Enjoy an afternoon of music while perusing the artisan markets in the grounds of the Pumpyard from 11am- 4pm. Explore 88 Limestone precinct which features handmade artisan ice-cream, craft beers, great food with the bonus of entertainment from local young emerging singer songwriters.

Ipswich is truly a creative place in which to live.