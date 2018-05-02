Get ready to jump for joy as big show starts

PLENTY TO SEE: Stuart Jenkins, of Glamorgan Vale, on Tulara Quinney in the show jumping at a previous Marburg Show.

FROM the famously mouth-watering Marburger to the ring events, crafts, produce and animals on display, the Marburg Show is back to kick of the 2018 Ipswich City Council show season.

This year marks the 106th annual Marburg Show, spanning Friday to Saturday, May 11-12 at the Marburg showgrounds on Queen St.

The festivities will kick off at 8.30am on both days with several hundred breeds of dogs being judged on Friday and action from the local hack day in the main ring.

Bring the kids down on Saturday to see reptile, and blacksmith displays, Ashton's Circus shows and the myriad of local talent brimming from the pavilions with cooking, arts and craft, horticulture, caged birds, poultry, photography and schoolwork.

Pick up some free seeds to grow your own giant pumpkins from the produce section between 2-3pm.

The impressive clydesdale and draught horses, as well as the hacking and showjumping, will be on display in the main ring from 8.30am on Saturday.

Check out the main hall for Just Singing, the Baby Show, Just Dance, the West Moreton Anglican College Big Band, the fashion parade brought to you by Gatton's Harry and Miss Tiff, school presentations and an abundance of homemade items.

Outside, the stud beef judging, sheep, dairy goats and miniature goats will also be on around the grounds.

Later in the main ring grab a seat to see the Friesian Performance Horses, RAAF Pipe Band, the opening of the show including a presentation of Ipswich City Council community awards, the grand parade, Light Horse Performance, Trotting and Mini Trots, Community Challenge, circle work and vintage car racing.

The action will continue into the night with monster trucks, fireworks, a snow and laser light display, topped off with the Wheel of Death.

Local school children will have the chance to win one of two bikes and one local school will win a $200 sports voucher from Rebel Sports.

The raffle will be drawn at 4pm on Saturday, May 12.

Marburg Show Society secretary Sue Kunde said local volunteers had been hard at work getting the grounds ready for show weekend.

"We've had a massive clean-up to get the grounds and buildings ready," she said.

"Come along and have a wonderful day with us."

Check out the Marburg Show Society Facebook page or their website www.marburgshowsociety. com.au for more information.

The first Marburg Show was held in 1912 on hired or borrowed land, which the show society purchased two years later in 1914.

Special rail services were arranged for patrons, sideshows and exhibitors to train it to the show on the then new Marburg railway line.

To house exhibitors, the show society quickly built a hall, horse stables and poultry sheds.