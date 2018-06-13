Menu
State Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen.
Get ready for plastic bag ban

13th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

WITH less than one month before Queensland's ban on plastic bags comes into effect, State Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen is reminding retailers and residents to get ready.

The ban will apply to all retailers including market-stall holders and organisations which supply single-use lightweight plastic shopping bags, for in-store and online sales.

"Retailers are reminded that continuing to supply banned bags after 1 July could mean they face a fine of up to $6,300 per offence," she said.

She is urging the community to keep the bags by the front door and in the car.

