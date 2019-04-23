Menu
JEEPERS CREEPERS: Laidley prop maker Verena Wager will be bringing her creepy dolls to the Village of the Doomed Fright Fest held at the Laidley Pioneer Village this weekend, and is looking forward to the spooky event.
Get ready for a macabre night full of frights and fun

Dominic Elsome
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:53 PM

A CELEBRATION of all things creepy and macabre is coming to Laidley.

The Village of the Doomed Fright Fest will be taking over the Laidley Pioneer Village this weekend, and organiser Idell Wadley said it will be an event you don't want to miss.

"We're drawing a lot from the horror film genre, and it will be a night filled with cliches," Ms Wadley said.

The spooky event is being held this Saturday from 6pm.

Head down to peruse the macabre market - with psychics and tarot readers available, as well as crystal gems and occult styled items.

Grab a bite to eat while you're there with guest chef Leather Face serving up rough cut ribs or Texas sliders.

Paranormal investigator Katie Harvey will be running free ghost tours, and Lockyer Regional Performing Arts will be performing on the night.

Laidley prop maker Verena Wager will be bringing her creepy dolls to the event as well.

Make sure to come in your best spooky costume with prizes for the best costume and zombie walk on offer for both children and adults.

Tickets have been selling fast, so make sure you snap yours up by heading to www.eventbrite.com.au/e/village-of-the-doomed-fright-fest-tickets-55461506860

Tickets are just $13 for adults, $7 for students and children under 16 are free.

Children will be catered for until 8.30pm - after which Ms Wadley said the music and atmosphere will get darker and more spooky for the adults and whether children remain will be left to parental discretion.

"Little one's may be frightened by that. We'll leave it up to the parents as to whether they want to do that," she said.

For more information, contact Idell Wadley on 0448 326 246

