Get out now: Lockyer Valley resident told to relocate

RESIDENTS in the Laidley and Forest Hill districts are being told to relocate now as the overnight flooding threat grows.

The Lockyer Valley Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) made the announcement just after 5pm today, warning residents in the area to prepare now for the possibility of flooding tonight and make arrangements to stay in a safe place with family or friends.

Particularly at-risk areas in FOREST HILL, include low-lying areas of:

• Brimblecombe St

• Burnham St

• Church St

• Crowley Vale Rd

• Dodt Rd

• Dyer St

• Forest Hill Fernvale Rd

• Gatton Laidley Rd

• Gill St

• Glenore Grove Rd

• Gordon St

• Hunt St

• Kent St

• Old Laidley Forest Hill Rd

• Railway St

• Robert St

• Van De Weyer Rd

• Victoria St

• William St

Particularly at-risk areas in GLEN CAIRN include low-lying areas of:

• Forest Hill Blenheim Rd

• Glen Cairn Rd

• Hubner Rd

Particularly at-risk areas in LAIDLEY include low-lying areas of:

• Cooper St

• Edward St

• John St South

• Mort St

• Napier St

• Schroder St

• Short St

• William St