Get me through the day, Lord

FINDING PEACE: How verse can help your day.

SOMETIMES I long to stay inside my bed all day,

To pull the blankets o'er my head and wish the world away.

Retreat into a refuge, away inside my mind,

I seek for peace, I crave release, but neither do I find.

I get lost within my head, Lord, I don't know which way to go,

I've searched your word each day, Lord, as yet no rivers flow:

To become like you in all I am, in everything I know,

Why can't I grow more quickly Lord? Why do things move so slow?

I made the same beds yesterday that I have again today,

Picked up the children's mess Lord, put the very same things away.

The kids are battling endlessly, the men are in a fray,

These walls are closing in on me, I need to get away!

There's someone here inside of me who loves to be fulfilled,

Perhaps the fault's with me Lord, perhaps I'm too self-willed.

I know I'm too impatient and I truly want to grow,

Fill me up with you Lord - until I overflow.

From a Boonah Church Bulletin on May 14, 1989, when my girls were aged nine, 11 and 13 years old, and 11 years before Beyond Blue was established. This poem has always meant so much to me.

GLENDA CARROLL

Bundamba