Get kids as young as 12 driving

Siblings Hayley Middleton 18, Zac 16 and Oscar 18 from North Ryde. There’s a push for drivers as young as 12 getting behind the wheel. Picture: David Swift.

CHILDREN as young as 12 could get behind the wheel as part of a radical bid to tackle the road toll by starting driver education in Year 7.

NSW Nationals MP Andrew Fraser is urging the government to introduce programs run by the Confederation of Australia Motor Sports (CAMS), which start kids learning to drive at enclosed driving ranges from aged 12 and up.

The move comes after a horror summer on the state's roads, with the death toll at its highest since 2014 and the government nowhere near its target of reducing fatalities by 30 per cent by 2021.

Mr Fraser's plan would have the state invest in driving ranges where novices could start learning. He recently discussed the idea with Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

"He thought it was great," Mr Fraser said. "I can guarantee there will be critics, there will be in my own party. My response to them is it's teaching them skills that when they are on the road will save their lives. It's about giving them a full education, not just enough to pass the test."

Mr Fraser, who said he was inspired to act by seeing "too many country kids" dying on our roads, said he hoped it could be introduced into the syllabus.

Under existing laws, teenagers can't start learning to drive on public roads until 16. But there are no age-limits for driving on private property.

CAMS chief executive Andrew Papadopoulos said he would be "very keen" to introduce their youth driver program to schools.

He said they could potentially use school car parks. Children use their parents' cars on the course and learn skills including braking, acceleration and skid control.

"Some people do think 12 is too young, but it's a controlled and supervised environment," he said

Robert Panetta's daughter Tessa, 15, completed the course last year. "It's not about teaching kids to be racing drivers, but giving them a start in a controlled environment rather than a public road," he said.

Tessa said her friends "couldn't believe" she had a chance to drive before getting her Ls. "It was a fantastic experience," she said.

Tessa Panetta, 15, gets behind the wheel following the pre-teens driver course. Picture: David Swift.

North Ryde dad Brett Middleton enrolled his children Zac, 16, Oscar, 18 and Hayley, 20, in a similar course when they were 12.

"It gave them a four-year head start before they got their Ls and means they're confident on the road," he said.

Ashleigh Zaglour, 12, wouldn’t mind getting behind the wheel. Picture: David Swift.

Londonderry parents George and Olivia Zaghloul said they would be interested in getting 12-year-old daughter Ashlei to do one of the courses.

"I think it should be made compulsory for kids around Ash's age as it would all go towards safety on our roads," Mr Zaghloul said. "She would love to learn more about driving and there's nothing wrong with that."