Disgusting Gold Coast road rage incident caught on camera
News

‘Get in the f*****g car’: Desperate attempt to end punch-up

by Elise Williams
26th Jan 2021 5:46 PM
Bystanders were forced to intervene in a road rage incident on the Gold Coast, as footage of a fight shows two men ganging up on another before one holds him to the ground by his neck.

The altercation, shared online by Queensland Instagram and OnlyFans influencer Luke Erwin, shows the terrifying fight that unfolded on an Upper Coomera road on Monday.

The footage initially shows two men front up on a lone man - the trio all throwing punches - before Mr Erwin, along with another unnamed man try desperately to break up the fight.

However the confrontation quickly descended into chaos as the trio end up on the ground, while Mr Erwin and his mate pull over to offer help.

"Should we break it up or nah?" the men discuss before running out to pull the men apart.

Worryingly, one man refused to let his grip go as he held another to the ground with his arm firmly around his neck.

A group of men have been filmed fighting in an alleged road rage incident on the Gold Coast. Picture: Luke Erwin
A group of men have been filmed fighting in an alleged road rage incident on the Gold Coast. Picture: Luke Erwin


The man, who is being held in a brace on the ground, pulls at the man's arms as he tries to escape.

Onlookers can be heard shouting "get off him c***" as well as screaming at a man to "get in the f*****g car".

Finally the fight fizzles out as two men get into a waiting car.

Blood can be seen dripping from two of the men, as an onlooker yells "it's two on one".

Mr Erwin wrote about the video on his Instagram page Monday night.

"Violence is never okay, especially 2 on 1," he said.

"We had to intervene, these guys were out of control, the dude could have lost his life."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said they were not aware of any complaints in relation to the incident, however urged anyone who may have been involved to come forward.

