Get in shape with canoeing, shadow-boxing and much more

SCENIC Rim residents whose New Year's resolutions include shaping up and embracing a healthier and more active lifestyle will be supported by council's first Be Healthy and Active Program for 2019.

The new-look program will feature 48 low-cost activities for all ages and abilities at 15 locations throughout the Scenic Rim.

Residents will be able to take part in group activities like aqua fitness, Pilates and Zumba, as well as take part in canoeing, shadow-boxing with dance moves, cooking classes, card games, as well as chair yoga for those with mobility issues.

The first program for 2019 also offers a range of activities to enjoy the great outdoors, including a Bush Kindy for children aged one to six years and tree planting for adults, combining physical activity with positive environmental action.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said the events had been carefully thought out to cater for all residents.

"Whether you're one or 100, this year's program has something for everyone," he said.

"With an array of affordable activities, Be Healthy and Active is not only about encouraging individual fitness across all age groups and abilities but also strengthening community connections.

"This year, men's groups have come on board and a number of new activities have been introduced with the aim of encouraging participants to become more in tune with themselves and connecting with others.

"Our region's spectacular scenery and natural environment and our public places and spaces provide the perfect backdrop for a healthier and more active lifestyle."

Download a copy of the program at www.scenicrim.qld.gov.au/healthy-and-active-community.