Get in quick for fast prizes

GET your entries in fast, as the V8 Supercars are coming to Ipswich and The Queensland Times is giving you the chance to experience the ultimate weekend with five amazing prizes up for grabs.

The major prize is a three day trackside pass, including Paddock Pass for two people, plus a Supercars Garage tour and a bonus merchandise pack, valued at $1470, but if you're a fan, it's pretty much priceless.

Four more winners will each receive a double three day trackside pass, including Paddock Pass.

So hurry, because the winning entries are being drawn at 1pm on Monday. You can enter as many times as you like and to win, just fill out the entry form found in the QT then drop in your entry at the QT office at 260 Brisbane Street.

The Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint is coming to Ipswich July 26-28, and will deliver three action-packed days of racing.

So far this season Scott McLaughlin has won 13 of the 18 races, and he will be looking to cement his place on the leaderboard with races 19 and 20 at Willowbank. With the season now over half way and with seven events left, the race to the finish line begins in Ipswich.

Last year it was McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen who took the honours, and they will both be looking to repeat their success, especially as they sit first and third on the championship table after 18 races.

Queensland Times General Manager David Box says that this competition reflects a long association with the V8 Supercars, and it draws people from all over the country, keen to immerse themselves in the three days of racing.

"The QT is proud to be able to work with Supercars to give away these fantastic prizes," he said. "Someone is going to win the most amazing experience, which I know will appeal to many of our readers and subscribers.

"Ipswich loves the Supercars, it's one of the highlights of the year, and the whole city is on a real high when they roar into town."

Full terms and conditions can be found at www.qt.com.au/competitionterms/