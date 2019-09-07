Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Golden Wattle - Mobile Service Centre 2019.
Golden Wattle - Mobile Service Centre 2019.
News

Get help with Medicare registration and Centrelink claims

7th Sep 2019 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TAILORED Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services are coming to the Scenic Rim, Lockyer and Somerset Valley regions in its mobile service centre Golden Wattle.

Mobile Services Centres are trucks run by staff from the Department of Human Services which offer regional and rural Australians with face-to-face service.

It will visit:

. Boonah on Monday September 23, 9.30am-4 pm, near Coronation Oval on Coronation Drive.

. Aratula on Tuesday September 24, 9am-3pm, at Aratula Shell Roadhouse car park on Cunningham Hwy.

. Toogoolawah on Wednesday September 25, 9am-4pm, adjacent to the library on Gunyah St.

. Esk on Thursday September 26, 9am-3pm, near Pipeliner Park on Highland St.

Staff on board this trip can help with:

. Centrelink claims, including for Farm Household Allowance, Age Pension and Family Tax Benefit

. Medicare registrations

. accessing people's online accounts

Information about Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services will also be available.

Go to humanservices.gov.au/mobileoffice

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Dancing and new business keeping Jordan on his toes

    premium_icon Dancing and new business keeping Jordan on his toes

    Business Not content with just studying classical ballet full-time at the New Zealand School of Dance, Jordan Lennon is now going to open a business too.

    Lighting toilet fires among repeated 'odd' crimes

    premium_icon Lighting toilet fires among repeated 'odd' crimes

    Crime At the time of the offences he had gone off his medication

    Fed up: Bob Irwin breaks his silence

    premium_icon Fed up: Bob Irwin breaks his silence

    Feature Wildlife Warrior Bob Irwin opens up about the invasive rumours