Get help with Medicare registration and Centrelink claims

TAILORED Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services are coming to the Scenic Rim, Lockyer and Somerset Valley regions in its mobile service centre Golden Wattle.

Mobile Services Centres are trucks run by staff from the Department of Human Services which offer regional and rural Australians with face-to-face service.

It will visit:

. Boonah on Monday September 23, 9.30am-4 pm, near Coronation Oval on Coronation Drive.

. Aratula on Tuesday September 24, 9am-3pm, at Aratula Shell Roadhouse car park on Cunningham Hwy.

. Toogoolawah on Wednesday September 25, 9am-4pm, adjacent to the library on Gunyah St.

. Esk on Thursday September 26, 9am-3pm, near Pipeliner Park on Highland St.

Staff on board this trip can help with:

. Centrelink claims, including for Farm Household Allowance, Age Pension and Family Tax Benefit

. Medicare registrations

. accessing people's online accounts

Information about Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services will also be available.

Go to humanservices.gov.au/mobileoffice