Get fitter while on trail to help battle diabetes

Gavin Dale president of Bushwalking Queensland and Tanya Smith president of Friends of Brisbane Valley Rail Trail are encouraging people to join the Walk for Diabetes Queensland.

THREE days, 100km and one very good cause.

These are the key elements of a fundraiser being hosted by Bushwalking Queensland and Friends of Brisbane Valley Rail Trail for Diabetes Queensland.

The two groups are calling on residents to join them in their walk to not only raise funds to help those with diabetes, but to also raise awareness of the newly-opened Ipswich section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

Tanya Smith from Friends of BVRT said participants could walk 25km, 50km or 100km in the first annual fundraising walk.

"The trail is great for those who want to get fit and active and as we all know, exercise can help prevent diabetes," she said.

"There are three different walk options. Big one is 100km from Toogoolawah to River Heart Parklands and we will have stops on the way.

"The second day will be from Clarendon to Borallon, that's a 50km walk, and the final day will be Borallon to Riverheart Parklands with offshoots for people to explore a few parks around Ipswich from the rail trail."

She said the event was about showing people what was on offer in their own backyard.

"It's helping to highlight the importance of the Ipswich section of the rail trail which has been open for the last eight months," she said.

"It's a great experience. You'll be walking a free recreational trail that's not been open long and you can experience the beautiful sights and surrounds while walking for a good cause."

Bushwalking Queensland president and diabetes sufferer Gavin Dale said his love of bushwalking had helped him treat his condition.

"When I was diagnosed, I was surprised to find out 100,000 other Queenslanders might have diabetes and might not know," he said.

"I've had diabetes for three years and I've been bushwalking since I was a teenager.

"For me when I was first diagnosed I was put on medication, but now I can manage it through diet and exercise. For me bushwalking is the best way to do that."

The event, part of National Diabetes Week, will be held from July 14-16.

For more visit https:// bushwalkqld.wordpress.com.