'Get f--ed': Sisters shield brother as party gets wild

A FAMILY day out to a concert at the Gatton Shire Hall turned ugly and violent after a group of siblings took the after party to the local pub.

Four members from the same family faced Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday charged with offences ranging from public nuisance to assaulting a police officer.

Eteuati Aloalii Jr, 28, was involved in a fight at the Gatton Royal Hotel on August 11, after midnight.

The court heard Aloalii was shielded by his sisters as they attempted to remove him from the scene, when police arrived.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said Aloalii shouted profanities at the police and security and was "exhibiting violent behaviour".

When police asked him to state his full name, he refused.

"To this, the defendant replies 'get f-ed, you dog c-t; Eddie is my English name, try and get my real name, you f-ing dogs' and refused to provide police his correct details," Sgt Molinaro said.

Aloalii's sisters Frances, 21, Liesl, 33, and Michela Filipine, 22, became involved, not only surrounding their brother to shield him but also shouting profanities at the police.

"Other members of the public had to diverge their path, given the violent behaviour," Sgt Molinaro said.

While police were trying to arrest Aloalii, Frances pushed a police officer so hard it caused the officer to stumble and Michela grabbed a police officer from behind.

"(Michela) has come up behind the officer and wrapped her arms around her, which impeded the police officer from performing her duty," Sgt Molinaro said.

Aloalii was fined $600, Frances and Michela were served 40 hours of community service and $100 and $200 fines, and Liesl was fined $500.