Get excited about these Christmas markets coming to Ipswich

AFTER a long year, it’s hard to believe 2020 is finally coming to a close.

But, with only 20 sleeps left until Christmas, holiday festivities are starting to kick into gear, with a range of Christmas markets on the horizon.

With COVID still slowing down the post, its never been less appealing to shop online in the lead up to Christmas.

What if your gifts don’t arrive in time? Shopping in person need not mean a compromise in quality, with unique, handmade and locally-created goodies on offer at markets.

Here are six markets to pencil in on the calendar.

Scenic Soul Christmas market

Hosted by the Soul Nook Collective and Ipswich Festivals, the Scenic Soul Christmas Market will be run across five hours on December 12. Local artists and creatives will showcase their wares among 30 stalls and will sell goodies ranging from pottery and flowers, to handmade accessories, plants and treats. Live entertainment is also on the cards.

Where: Marburg

When: Saturday, December 12, between 9am-2pm

More info

Australiana Christmas Market

Early birds will catch the worm at this Australiana market on Sunday, December 13.

Because the market runs from 6am and is set to wrap up by 11.30am, it would pay to skip the sleep in. The Ipswich Showplace Markets will host the massive Christmas market, with stalls offering a giant range of goods. Live entertainment, raffles, food, show bags, bouncy castles and the opportunity to mail a letter to Santa sweeten the deal.

Where: 81 Warwick Road Ipswich

When: Sunday, December 13, between 6am-11.30am

More info

Riverlink Christmas Market

Handmade crafts, specialty stalls, live music, and entertainment will fill the Riverlink Market Zone on Sunday, December 13. Unlike the Australiana Markets, which finish before lunchtime, the Riverlink markets will trade until late in the afternoon.

Anyone wishing to host a stall can contact mao-events@outlook.com.

Where: Riverlink Shopping Centre, around the East Mall near the Reject Shop

When: Sunday, December 13, between 8am-4pm

More info

Ripley Markets

Open for business every second Saturday, the regular Ripley Markets will reflect the jolly season at its December 12 market.

Street food, live music and more than 60 stalls offering handmade homewares keep the crowds returning.

Where: 6 Amity Way, South Ripley

When: Saturday, December 12, between 3pm and 8pm

More info

Micro Artisan Market

The Sip’n’Dip studio in Goodna will host its first micro market this Christmas. Book readings, free art workshops, live entertainment and food trucks will join plenty of stalls featuring handmade items. Already, a range of vendors and entertainers have confirmed their attendance.

Where: 98 Brisbane Terrace, Goodna

When: Sunday, December 20, between 9am and 6pm

More info

Twilight Christmas Market

Held at Springfield’s Orion shopping centre, the twilight markets will run just two sleeps before Christmas, on Christmas Eve Eve. The market will run for a whopping 15 hours, meaning you can run late and still probably catch some of it. Food, live music and local craft market stalls will fill Orion’s main street between 9am and midnight.

Where: Main Street, Orion Springfield Central

When: Wednesday, December 23, between 9am and 12am

More info