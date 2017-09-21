Love dogs and disco? Then this is for you

IF YOU love dogs and disco then make sure to get along to Springfield's first-ever doggie disco tomorrow night.

Orion Springfield Central's Bad Wolf Boutique is hosting the dog and kid-friendly Grand Rebarking Doggie Disco event which will feature disco lights, a dance competition for humans and dogs as well as a bubble machine and Northern Exposure sled dog racing.

Store owner Camilla Fowler-Lock said the event was open to all and by attending, people were not only supporting a good cause, but also helping her celebrate an important personal milestone.

"Every month we try to do something for charity so this month it's the doggie disco, next month will be Howlaween and we'll also be doing something for Christmas where we'll have a 13-foot tree covered in dog toys," Ms Fowler-Lock said.

"We have also just moved premises, so this is part of our grand opening, plus it also happens to be my 40th birthday.

"Every family who walks through the door will receive a show bag and there will be prizes for the best dressed dog, as well as a dance off competition. It's basically a blue light disco for dogs."

"All proceeds raised from the event with be donated to Storybrook Farm which is a haven in Canungra for disabled animals from all around Australia."

Ms Fowler-Lock runs the pet store with best friend Tanya Dolton and dog trainer Sarah Gibbons and said the concept for Bad Wolf Boutique started after a chance trip to a quirky pet store in Noosa where she travelled to buy a jacket for her 84kg Malamute, Buddy.

She noticed no-one else was specialising in accessories for large dog breeds and after feedback from other large dog breeders, decided to open up shop at Orion in July and has quickly grown to cater for all dogs, from toy chihuahuas to great danes and everything in between.

"We provide doggie daycare, dog training, puppy preschool, plus we have a dog boutique where we stock gifts, jackets, harnesses and clothes," she said.

"We also have a dog cafe and can bring your dog in for a puppycino, a cappuccino or dog beer and you can also bring in food from anywhere at Orion and enjoy some time with your dog.

"Our dog trainer Sarah Gibbons is a qualified dog trainer, so she looks after everything with dogs in terms of care and even though my background is IT, I regularly show malamutes and have a lot of people who give me advice as I'm part of the Alaskan and Siberian husky club of Queensland."

Bad Wolf Boutique's Grand Rebarking Doggie Disco will be held on Friday, September 22 from 4pm-8pm.

Entry costs $10. For more information, visit the Bad Wolf Boutique Facebook event page.