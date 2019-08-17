'Get big or get out': Breeding concerns back on issue list

TROT TACTICS

SEVERAL years ago we wrote that the breeding sector in Australian harness racing was steadily moving into the area of "predictable outcomes”.

That means the practice of putting mares with juvenile Feature or Classic wins on the board - and which have not outstayed their welcome on the race track - to the latest and greatest stallion import (the horse or his semen) from the United States, is more likely to result in a high class two-year-old than the somewhat casually selected matings in past days.

No doubt it is praiseworthy from the point of breed improvement but it mirrors the general policy in business which was adopted 30 years ago. That is "get big or get out”.

That mindset has had horrendous side effects on this country, concentrating the wealth and destroying many cornerstones of Australian society.

Money, and a lot of it, is now the prime requirement to enter harness racing.

There are now no easy ways into the the silks and sulky set, and no nursery slopes racing programmed to allow those horses that blossom late to learn their craft as tradesmen rather than be produced as child prodigies.

By all means breed, put the best mare you have to the best stallion available in your budget, and then hope for the best.

What else can you do?

Real progress at Marburg

MORE progress from Marburg with the much awaited UTAB building headed on to its foundation today.

The fitout is anticipated to commence early next week and the frog green livery will soon be a lasting part of the Showground scene.

Since being granted TAB club status, the Marburg Pacing Association committee and members have been fully focussed on the promotion of harness as an exciting spectacle, a family friendly venue, and the provision of a modern wagering facility.

In a joint effort with UTAB and Racing Queensland, the concept is becoming a reality.

Key seminar

HARNESS Racing Victoria (HRV) has programmed a track maintenance seminar to be held at Tabcorp Park, Melton on Tuesday, October 15 in conjunction with trials scheduled for that afternoon.

The seminar is planned to run from 9am to 4.30pm and will include a breakfast barbeque for the first hour along with tea/coffee and a light lunch.

The format of the day will include track specific, veterinary and farrier presentations and discussions along with increased focus on practical demonstrations pertaining to the use of track machinery and methods to achieve an optimum track surface.

Albion Park tips

FOR tonight.

R1: Quinella 1-8 - Caesars Astrum (A Richardson) and Write About Lexy (B Hewitt).

R2: Quinella 3-6 - Gotta Good Reason (A Richardson) and The Bus (G Chapple).

R3: Quinella 2-8 - Our Bondi Beach (J Elkins) and Royal Story (B Hewitt).

R4: Box trifecta 1-5-6 - Ballerina Couru (P McMullen)-Rocking (J Alchin)-Elle Yeah (C Rauchenberger).

R5: E/w 3 - Mattgregor (P McMullen).

R6: Box trifecta 1-2-6 - Offthetopofmyhead (Madi Dux)-Stompem (G Dixon)-Vasari (A Barnes).

R7: Quinella 1-8 - Venus jujon (P diebert) and Mister Cole.

R8: E/w 4 - Our Little Digger (K Rasmussen).

R9: Box trifecta 1-5-6 - Beaver (T Dawson)-Argyle Beach (C Turpin)-Major Camm (K Rasmussen).

R10: Box trifecta 3-5-6 - Maybe To The Max (N McMullen)-Empire Boy (P McMullen)-Our Overanova (G Dixon).

Honour board

TIGHT on the driving side of the leader board this week with Pete McMullen getting the biscuits on six wins. McMullen nosed out Matt Elkins, whose five victories included four from the Redcliffe Sunday meeting with Taleah McMullen, who was right up there on four. In hot pursuit were Justin Elkins and Adam Richardson recording three apiece.

As usual, smaller figures on the training side. Laurels went to Chantal Turpin, leading in three big ones for the week. Most pleasing was Ballerina Couru for Craig McKinnis, with Pete McMullen in the sulky. Ipswich factor: A massive 32/51.

Albion Park, August 9: Tommy Under Fire (Taleah McMullen); The Roof Prowler (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Billboard Bonnie (Narissa McMullen for David Thorn); Jewel Of Peak (Narissa McMullen for Mark Rees).

Albion Park, August 10: Tulhurst Ace (Taleah McMullen for Chris Monte); Secret Jack (Adam Richardson for Chris Monte); Argyle Beach (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Ballerina Couru (Pete McMullen for Craig McKinnis); Vasari (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Empire Bay (Pete McMullen for Wayne Graham).

Redcliffe, August 11: Our Uncle Alan (Matt Elkins for Donny Smith); Indys Approved (Matt Elkins for Donny Smith); Valiant Gem (Matt Elkins for Ron Sallis); Bourbon On The Rocks (Clint Sneddon for Karin Bennett); My Ultimate Star (Matt Elkins for Jarrod Alchin).

Albion Park, August 13: Northern Muscle (Adam Richardson for Denis Smith); The Hummer (John Cremin for Peter Donohoe Cardles From Heaven (Adam Sanderson for Ian Gurney).

Redcliffe, August 14: Kiss Camm (Justin Elkins for Donny Smith); Grizzly Montana (Darrell Graham for Brett Cargill); Deadly Rocker (Ben Battle for Tayla Gillespie); Dollar Bill (Adam Richardson for Kay Crone); Call Me yours (Justin Elkins for Tess Neaves); Monorail (Pete McMullen for Lisa Bahr); Boppin The Blues (Adam Sanderson for Grant Dixon).

Redcliffe, August 15: Our Doug (Adam Sanderson for Mark Lichtwark); Rowdys Ace (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Happy Feelings (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Our Uncle Alan (Matt Elkins for Donny Smith); Elms Creek (Taleah McMullen for Ron Sallis); Random Task (Justin Elkins for Donny Smith).