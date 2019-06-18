Get behind Ipswich State High's Langer Cup assault

READY TO POUNCE: Ipswich State High captain Deijion Leugaimafa and his men will launch into Marsden SHS tomorrow night. If Keebra Park SHS and Palm Beach Currumbin SHS are deadlocked at full-time it would open the door for Ipswich. Failing that, Ipswich will need to record a thumping victory and hope the two heavyweights play out a close low scoring affair.

READY TO POUNCE: Ipswich State High captain Deijion Leugaimafa and his men will launch into Marsden SHS tomorrow night. If Keebra Park SHS and Palm Beach Currumbin SHS are deadlocked at full-time it would open the door for Ipswich. Failing that, Ipswich will need to record a thumping victory and hope the two heavyweights play out a close low scoring affair. Rob Williams

IPSWICH State High School are calling on the rugby league community to pack out the North Ipswich Reserve for its final Allan Langer Cup clash with Marsden SHS.

Thanks to the support of Ipswich City Council, the Ipswich Jets and Rugby League Ipswich, the decisive battle has been shifted from Norths.

The Tigers have been valued supporters of Ipswich High this year and their headquarters has proven to be a happy hunting ground for the First XIII but the chance to play at the city's home of rugby league enticed a venue switch.

With Ipswich, Palm Beach and Keebra Park entering the round in a three-way tie, one will emerge holding the cup.

Trailing Palm Beach and Keebra Park significantly on for and against, Ipswich need to inflict a severe thrashing to stay alive.

Coach Joshua Bretherton said his team enjoyed a seamless preparation and had given itself the best possible chance to achieve the unthinkable.

"The boys are fit and ready to go,” he said.

"They looked really sharp in training.”

Bretherton said Marsden played a comparable style to Ipswich, with a massive pack and the ability to move the ball around at will.

He said they also possessed an extremely damaging second rower, who his troops would be closely monitoring.

"They are a team that can catch fire for periods of time and go on streaks where they are red hot, so a big thing for us will be controlling and weathering the storm during those periods of dominance,” he said.

Bretherton said he was happy with how the team had performed to date and thrilled to be sitting atop the ladder rubbing shoulders with the best schoolboy outfits in the country.

He said he would like to see the entire group finish the competition with another strong performance.

"We want to see two halves of quality footy then we'll plan our assault on knockouts,” he said.

"We'll ease into the match, compete as best we can.

"Marsden are very good. We expect it to be very close.

"But we want to put on a good show and if we get an opportunity, we'll put the foot down and go for it.”

Left edge second rower Paea Fe'ao has been simply enormous for Ipswich High across the four matches.

He is a leader of the pack and Bretherton has set him the all-important task of spearheading the defensive effort against Marsden.