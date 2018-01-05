SEX SELLS: Adult store for sale for $69,000

SEX SELLS: Matthew Gallagher,owner of the Adult Shop in Withcott. The shop is now on the market . Friday, 5th Jan, 2018.

SEX SELLS: Matthew Gallagher,owner of the Adult Shop in Withcott. The shop is now on the market . Friday, 5th Jan, 2018. Nev Madsen

IF YOU'VE ever wanted to own an adult store, now's your chance.

Discount Adult Zone owner Katrina Gallagher has decided it's time to sell.

Owned and operated by Katrina and her husband Matthew for the past two years, the store features a huge range of sex toys.

Managed by Mr Gallagher, the store has been in operation at 8585 Warrego Hwy, Withcott, for 12 years.

Mr Gallagher said the couple was selling the store "due to health reasons".

"We've done a lot of renovating and shifting around, we have new systems and computers... there's a little bit more to do but we've spent a lot of time bringing it up to speed," he said.

The Gallaghers are asking $69,000 for shop and its entire stock - walk-in, walk-out.

"In store there are probably at least 700 to 800 different items. If you include our website there is vastly more stock than in here," Mr Gallagher said.

"People come in and say to me that... we have a lot of different items, more of a range here than they see around.

"We've also got a drop shipment internet site. I use a wholesaler and upload their inventory to the website each night - anyone who goes on the website can have vastly more range than I've got in store."

While the Gallaghers are hoping to sell, Mr Gallagher said they would also consider if someone wanted to take over the lease for the shop.

"We're open to negotiations too," he said.