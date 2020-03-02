GET IN ON THE ACTION: Vote for your favourite candidate live

Share which candidate you will vote for this coming election live during the forums. Picture source: Thinkstock.

MAKE sure you join in the forum fun by telling us who you're going to vote for come March 28.

We've replaced old school exit polling by pen and paper with an interactive polling system you can join in with at the forums or from home.

No more passing out bits of paper, scrambling for pens and hours spent tallying up the votes.

FOLLOW OUR TAG FOR ALL COUNCIL ELECTION NEWS

To be a part of our polling all you have to do is text SHANNONNEWLE447 to 22333 once and you'll be able to join our Poll Everywhere voting system.

Alternatively, you can head to https://pollev.com/shannonnewle447 online and respond to our question about your preferred candidate there.

You can change your vote throughout the night as candidates offer up their answers depending on whether or not you agree with their responses.

Our polling will show who is getting your attention in real-time.

We will wrap up the forum information evening with a final result and tell you who is heading into the election as the favourite.

So charge up your phone or device and show your candidates whether or not they are hitting the mark with their responses at our live election forums.

If you would like a direct link to our poll, head to www.qt.com.au and click through to our forum story which contains the link.