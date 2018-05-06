Get a sneak peek inside the city's heritage properties

The Heritage Bus Tour will start from the council's car park, 45 Roderick St, at 9.15am.

THREE of Ipswich's incredible heritage houses will throw open their doors to the public as an early treat for the Mother's Day weekend.

On May 12, the normally private residences of Rhossilli, Dougleen and Brighton Cottage will be open through the Great Houses of Ipswich program.

As a special treat, there are also bookings available for a bus tour that includes access to open homes, Devonshire tea on the veranda of the Visitor Information Centre and commentary from a local guide.

Heritage Committee chair David Morrison said, from Victorian to an arts and crafts theme, the three homes had very different character.

"You could also combine your day exploring the Great Houses of Ipswich with a visit to the Ipswich Hospital Museum, which will be open 10am to 2pm the same day with free entry,” he said.

The homes will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, May 12.

Cost is $5 per person, per property, with children and students free.

The Heritage Bus Tour will start from the council's car park, 45 Roderick St, at 9.15am.

Tickets are priced $45 to $55. Bookings are essential, at the Visitor Information Centre or by phone on 32810555.