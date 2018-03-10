Menu
Quest Springfield Central Hotel will officially open next Monday (March 12) in Springfield Central.
Get a sneak peak into Springfield's newest hotel

Myjanne Jensen
by
10th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

GREATER Springfield is known as the Western Corridor's fastest growing region and now it can now add a top international hotel to its name.

Quest Springfield Central will open its doors next Monday (March 12) and will welcoming guests to a range of accommodation options as part of its 82 apartment-style facility.

The hotel is the second Quest hotel for franchisees Leanne and Brian Donne who said they were excited about offering something new to the community.

"We have Quest Maitland in the Hunter Valley which is really lovely, but we're really excited about opening this new property and hope to provide a home away from home for our guests," Mrs Donne said.

"We have received a lot of support from local businesses and interest from the health and education sector which has provided tremendous confidence in knowing there is an immediate need for our service.

"We have also had early interest from local and national sporting associations looking for group accommodation and from the RAAF Base in Amberley."

 

Quest Springfield Central features a mix of studio, one and two bedroom apartments with a fully-equipped kitchen, business lounge, conference facilities and on site gymnasium.

Quest Apartment Hotels Chief Executive Officer, Zed Sanjana said the property was in line with the company's national growth strategy and reinforced its commitment to meeting the needs of key regional business centres.

"The south-western corridor of Brisbane is of increasing interest to Quest, due to the high level of investment and business concentration, Mr Sanjana said.

"Upon completion, the Springfield CBD will provide an employment base for 52,000 workers and Quest Springfield Central will be able to provide superior accommodation to this corporate market."

Quest Springfield Central is located at 4 Wellness Way, Springfield Central in the heart of Health City and opposite Education City.

To view or book a room, call 3155 1300 or visit www.questspringfieldcentral.com.au

