'Get a good education': Broncos boss takes charge

BRISBANE Broncos CEO Paul White feels most at home working in the community and this week he had the chance to do that as the Woodcrest State College community principal.

Mr White spent a few hours speaking to students as part of the Principal for a Day program.

As CEO of one of Australia's most popular NRL clubs, Mr White said it was an honour to be able to visit the school.

"For me to do this, it's about learning a bit about the education system and also to promote our club and the importance of education for our players, but also a good opportunity for me to experience it from inside the belly of the beast,” he said.

"I had no idea what school they were going to match me with and even though I hadn't been to Woodcrest before, the western corridor is a good rugby league area and so if I could've chosen a place to visit, I would have chosen this area anyway.”

Prior to his Broncos days, Mr White worked for 17 years as a police officer.

"My message today is that I want the students to take advantage of the privilege they've got of getting a good education,” he said.

Woodcrest State College principal Pat Murphy said the visit was an exciting occasion for the school.

"We wanted to give Paul an overview of our student population and to utilise his expertise as a leader in our community to talk about what they looking for as a Broncos player, but also what an employer would be looking for when hiring someone and the attributes which keep them there,” Mr Murphy said.